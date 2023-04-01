Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Acquired by Integrity Advisory LLC

Integrity Advisory LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRGP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Targa Resources by 424.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,486 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 495.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Targa Resources by 13.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,851,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $528,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,902 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 260.6% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,117,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,410,000 after acquiring an additional 807,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Targa Resources by 192.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,063,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,175,000 after acquiring an additional 700,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRGP shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.91.

Targa Resources Stock Up 1.9 %

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

NYSE:TRGP traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $72.95. 2,256,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,473. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $55.56 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.17. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 2.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

Targa Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Articles

