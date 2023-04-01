Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Price Performance

NASDAQ TANH opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.37. Tantech has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $17.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tantech

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TANH. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tantech in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tantech in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tantech during the second quarter worth about $61,000.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

