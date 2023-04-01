Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 522.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $411,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

TNDM stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.61. The stock had a trading volume of 877,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,652. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.10. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $123.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $223.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.77.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

