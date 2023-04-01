Sweat Economy Price Reaches $0.0099 on Top Exchanges (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $41.07 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sweat Economy token can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,410,066,940 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,162,969,670 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Sweat Economy Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sweat Economy using one of the exchanges listed above.

