Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 544,500 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the February 28th total of 436,400 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Surmodics stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.78. 210,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average of $29.82. Surmodics has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $45.85.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Surmodics will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRDX. Needham & Company LLC cut Surmodics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Surmodics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Surmodics from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRDX. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 141.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 18.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Surmodics during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 24.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 34.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

