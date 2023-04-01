Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) PT Lowered to $17.00

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barrington Research from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Superior Group of Companies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SGC. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SGC opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17. Superior Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $19.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.45%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGC. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 540.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 646.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to the medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products.

