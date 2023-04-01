Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Short Interest Up 21.3% in March

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the February 28th total of 4,040,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Sumo Logic Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,582,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,951. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.08. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $12.60.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 6,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $82,418.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,258,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,737,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 6,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $82,418.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,258,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,737,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 9,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $110,573.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 305,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,637.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,691 shares of company stock valued at $836,981. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sumo Logic

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Sumo Logic by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sumo Logic by 282.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SUMO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair lowered Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Sumo Logic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

About Sumo Logic

(Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.