Stratec (ETR:SBS) Given a €71.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €71.00 ($76.34) price objective on Stratec (ETR:SBS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SBS. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €87.00 ($93.55) price target on Stratec in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €77.00 ($82.80) target price on Stratec in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($86.02) price target on shares of Stratec in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Stratec Stock Performance

Shares of ETR SBS opened at €62.60 ($67.31) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €77.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €81.00. Stratec has a 52-week low of €64.70 ($69.57) and a 52-week high of €130.60 ($140.43). The stock has a market capitalization of $759.34 million, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.32.

About Stratec

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

