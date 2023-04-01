StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) PT Lowered to $13.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STNE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded StoneCo from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Grupo Santander raised StoneCo from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered StoneCo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised StoneCo from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.13.

NASDAQ STNE opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.27. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $13.13.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $514.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.41 million. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. On average, research analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 59.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

