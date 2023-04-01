StockNews.com Upgrades Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Compass Point initiated coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $50.27 on Tuesday. Assured Guaranty has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $67.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.38 and its 200-day moving average is $58.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is presently 57.73%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

About Assured Guaranty

(Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.