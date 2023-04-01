StockNews.com Lowers Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to Hold

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HPE. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.77.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

NYSE HPE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.93. 15,416,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,872,697. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $804,692.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $10,625,744.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,111.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $804,692.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 799,621 shares of company stock worth $12,178,761. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

