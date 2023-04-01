StockNews.com Lowers Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ellington Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.85.

Ellington Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.02. The stock has a market cap of $833.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.87. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 41.89, a current ratio of 41.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Financial

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,914,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,734,000 after buying an additional 97,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,642,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,418,000 after acquiring an additional 62,439 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,639,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,718,000 after purchasing an additional 609,637 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,131,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 59,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,321,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It operates through the Investment Portfolio and Longbridge segments. The Investment Portfolio segment is focused on investing in a diverse array of financial assets, which includes residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

