StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Price Performance

DXYN stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.44.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Dixie Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Dixie Group by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,254,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 995,277 shares during the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.