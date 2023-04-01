StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Jonestrading reiterated a hold rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CNCE stock opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $401.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $66,897.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 971,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,030,170.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $66,897.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 971,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,030,170.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Nancy Stuart sold 13,200 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $110,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 268,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,177.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,636 shares of company stock worth $350,763. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,841,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,340,000 after purchasing an additional 252,572 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 127,319 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,673,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 673,041 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,441,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after buying an additional 122,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 395.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,340,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after buying an additional 1,069,700 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

