StockNews.com Downgrades John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) to Buy

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance
NASDAQ JBSS opened at $96.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.31. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a twelve month low of $67.02 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.47.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $274.33 million for the quarter.
Insider Activity at John B. Sanfilippo & Son
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 38.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 150.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.
