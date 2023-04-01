StockNews.com Downgrades John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) to Buy

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBSS opened at $96.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.31. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a twelve month low of $67.02 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.47.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $274.33 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at John B. Sanfilippo & Son

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director John E. Sanfilippo purchased 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.59 per share, with a total value of $349,520.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,781.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, Director John E. Sanfilippo bought 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.59 per share, for a total transaction of $349,520.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,781.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $184,479.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,120.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 38.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 150.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

