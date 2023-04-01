StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Price Performance
NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. Trinity Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $35.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Biotech
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 26,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.
About Trinity Biotech
Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.
