StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

SNFCA opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.74. Security National Financial has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in Security National Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,870,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,046,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,344,000 after purchasing an additional 137,197 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

