StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Reading International stock opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Reading International has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reading International in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reading International during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Reading International by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Reading International during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Reading International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

