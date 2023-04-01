StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLAGet Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Performance

Shares of POLA stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. Polar Power has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $4.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polar Power

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Polar Power by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 239,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 145,700 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Polar Power by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Polar Power by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 108,367 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polar Power during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.