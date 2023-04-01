StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Community from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

First Community Stock Performance

Shares of FCCO stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. First Community has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The company has a market cap of $151.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.72.

First Community Increases Dividend

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.81 million. First Community had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 12.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Community will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

Insider Transactions at First Community

In other news, Director Jan H. Hollar acquired 2,000 shares of First Community stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,036.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 94,705 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc raised its stake in shares of First Community by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 103,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 72,366 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Community during the 3rd quarter valued at about $858,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in First Community during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Community by 31.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. 50.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

