StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.
