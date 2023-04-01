StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ashford from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. Ashford has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $39.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18.

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.49. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $178.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.58 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ashford will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AINC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ashford by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ashford by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashford by 0.9% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

