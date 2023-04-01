Stellar (XLM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.93 Billion

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last week, Stellar has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000387 BTC on exchanges. Stellar has a market cap of $2.93 billion and $128.11 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001423 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00009575 BTC.
About Stellar
Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,405 coins and its circulating supply is 26,654,900,201 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Stellar
