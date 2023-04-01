Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $27.28

Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.28 and traded as low as $26.56. Stellantis shares last traded at $27.28, with a volume of 43,600 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands.

