Starname One Day Trading Volume Tops $8,921.26 (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 31st. Starname has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $8,921.26 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starname coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Starname has traded up 15.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Starname’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Starname is starname.me. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname.

IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.

The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starname should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

