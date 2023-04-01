Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Short Interest Update

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the February 28th total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Spectra7 Microsystems Trading Down 1.7 %
SPVNF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.65. 9,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,151. Spectra7 Microsystems has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54.
Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile
