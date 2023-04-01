SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPEM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,589,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,427. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $40.07.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

