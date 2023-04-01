SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 14.0% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $21,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $183.22. 8,003,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,112,195. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $186.24.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

