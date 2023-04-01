SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 767,900 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 994,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SpartanNash stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.80. The company had a trading volume of 435,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,699. The stock has a market cap of $869.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.71. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average of $30.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.53%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 90.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at $100,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

