Spartan Fund Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 69,900 Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 69,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the third quarter worth $312,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter worth $322,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter worth $436,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter worth $437,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MCAA remained flat at $10.74 during midday trading on Friday. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.41.
About Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.
Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.
