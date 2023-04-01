Spartan Fund Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 43,840 Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 43,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Separately, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broad Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,497,000.

Broad Capital Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ BRACU remained flat at $10.60 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31. Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36.

About Broad Capital Acquisition

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the general aviation and aerospace industry, and the unmanned aircraft systems and advanced air mobility industries in the United States and internationally.

