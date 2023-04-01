Spartan Fund Management Inc. Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned 0.48% of Clean Earth Acquisitions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the second quarter worth $631,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the third quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Earth Acquisitions alerts:

Clean Earth Acquisitions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLIN remained flat at $10.26 during trading hours on Friday. Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Profile

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring companies in the clean energy ecosystem, including carbon, hydrogen, sustainable agriculture, and renewable energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Earth Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Earth Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.