Spartan Fund Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVB)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVB – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $113,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 70,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 33,317 shares during the period. 66.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVB remained flat at $10.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,896. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.24. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

About LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

