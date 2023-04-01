Spartan Fund Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST – Get Rating) by 108.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,693 shares during the quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Newbury Street Acquisition worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Newbury Street Acquisition by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 521,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 359,436 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Newbury Street Acquisition by 356.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 53,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. 62.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newbury Street Acquisition Stock Performance

NBST stock remained flat at $10.25 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,558. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

About Newbury Street Acquisition

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

