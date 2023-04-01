Spartan Fund Management Inc. Grows Position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC – Get Rating) by 700.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDAC. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 64.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Sustainable Development Acquisition I alerts:

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Stock Down 0.1 %

SDAC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 674. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.29.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Company Profile

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bakersfield, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.