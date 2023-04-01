Spartan Fund Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 87,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAO. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $698,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $2,729,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $2,338,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $3,136,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Stock Performance

PLAO stock remained flat at $10.53 during mid-day trading on Friday. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $11.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34.

About Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the healthcare, food and beverage, logistics, agribusiness, education, and financial services sectors primarily in Latin America.

