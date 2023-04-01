Spartan Fund Management Inc. Buys 179,130 Shares of Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Rating) by 252.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,130 shares during the quarter. Burtech Acquisition comprises about 0.9% of Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Burtech Acquisition worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 537,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 61,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Burtech Acquisition Price Performance

BRKH traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 185,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,163. Burtech Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15.

Burtech Acquisition Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

