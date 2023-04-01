Spartan Fund Management Inc. Acquires 125,000 Shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Twelve Seas Investment Company II makes up about 1.3% of Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Twelve Seas Investment Company II worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the third quarter worth $251,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 16.1% during the third quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 29,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 7.1% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 49,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the first quarter worth $517,000. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Twelve Seas Investment Company II alerts:

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.24. 4,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,108. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Profile

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.