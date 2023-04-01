SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Short Interest Down 17.9% in March

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the February 28th total of 11,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SPAR Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in SPAR Group by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 142,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 29,793 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPAR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $781,000. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPAR Group Trading Up 1.6 %

SPAR Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.29. 20,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. SPAR Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.

