SPACE ID Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $138.22 Million (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One SPACE ID token can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001700 BTC on popular exchanges. SPACE ID has a total market capitalization of $138.22 million and $152.90 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SPACE ID has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID was first traded on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,000,000 tokens. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol.

Buying and Selling SPACE ID

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 286,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.48617263 USD and is up 7.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $252,209,461.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

