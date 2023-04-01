Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Has $22.77 Million Stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance cut its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,730,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 225,000 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC accounts for about 3.7% of Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $22,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,648,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 297,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 35,729 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 533,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 42,641 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 17,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,751. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $15.58.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.53 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 194.12%.

GBDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

