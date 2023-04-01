Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Trading Up 3%

Shares of Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Rating) were up 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.09 and last traded at C$3.09. Approximately 10,708 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 18,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Source Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Source Energy Services Trading Up 3.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,329.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.18.

About Source Energy Services

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

