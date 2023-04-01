Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Major Shareholder Purchases $49,950.00 in Stock

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) major shareholder Joseph Stilwell purchased 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 131,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,866,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 23rd, Joseph Stilwell bought 859 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,783.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Joseph Stilwell bought 854 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,598.00.

Sound Financial Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SFBC stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.68. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.06.

Sound Financial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Sound Financial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SFBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sound Financial Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 294.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 173,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 42.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sound Financial Bancorp



Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans.

