Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.30 and last traded at $25.30. Approximately 361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

Sound Equity Income ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average is $25.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sound Equity Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sound Equity Income ETF stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned 3.02% of Sound Equity Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Sound Equity Income ETF

The Sound Equity Income ETF (SDEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed, narrow portfolio, of US large- and mid-cap stocks, fundamentally selected for capital appreciation and dividend yield. SDEI was launched on Dec 30, 2020 and is managed by Sound Income Strategies.

