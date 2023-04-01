Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Newman & Schimel LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SONY traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,221,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,494. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.42. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $106.82. The company has a market capitalization of $111.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.47. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.02 billion. Analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SONY shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

