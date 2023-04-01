Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Sonoco Products Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.67. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 32.53%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.53%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SON. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Argus raised Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,640. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sonoco Products news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,640. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $30,458.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,717.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,458 shares of company stock valued at $207,291. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Recommended Stories

