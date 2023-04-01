SOL Capital Management CO Sells 1,985 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,682,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.09. The stock had a trading volume of 178,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,928. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.73. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $65.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

