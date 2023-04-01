SOL Capital Management CO Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 22,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 13,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 550.3% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 13,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,015,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,927. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $169.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

