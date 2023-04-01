SOL Capital Management CO Raises Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Invesco KBW Bank ETF accounts for 2.7% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. SOL Capital Management CO owned about 0.92% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $15,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the third quarter worth $216,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWB traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.97. The company had a trading volume of 889,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,082. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.21. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $68.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.334 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

