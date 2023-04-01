SOL Capital Management CO Purchases New Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,051,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $1,203,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $2,433,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $1,963,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. OTR Global downgraded Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.60.

NASDAQ META traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.94. 25,440,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,570,188. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.74 and its 200-day moving average is $142.91. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,444 shares of company stock valued at $12,363,759 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

